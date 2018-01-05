Alecia NugentBorn 1972
Alecia Nugent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqx9k.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f31d1fc-c853-4a42-a3da-5b36859b0c3f
Alecia Nugent Biography (Wikipedia)
Alecia Nugent (born in Hickory Grove, Louisiana) is a country, Americana, bluegrass vocalist and musician. Alecia has worked with bluegrass legend Carl Jackson on all of her albums. Alecia was nominated for IBMA Female Vocalist of The Year in 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alecia Nugent Tracks
Sort by
Think of What You've Done
Alecia Nugent
Think of What You've Done
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9k.jpglink
Think of What You've Done
Last played on
Somewhere Else To Fall
Alecia Nugent
Somewhere Else To Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9k.jpglink
Somewhere Else To Fall
Last played on
Paper & Pen
Alecia Nugent
Paper & Pen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9k.jpglink
Paper & Pen
Last played on
Letter From Home
Alecia Nugent
Letter From Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9k.jpglink
Letter From Home
Last played on
Hillbilly Goddess
Alecia Nugent
Hillbilly Goddess
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9k.jpglink
Hillbilly Goddess
Last played on
Just Another Alice
Alecia Nugent
Just Another Alice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9k.jpglink
Just Another Alice
Last played on
Don't Tell Me
Alecia Nugent
Don't Tell Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9k.jpglink
Don't Tell Me
Last played on
I Cried All The Way To Kentucky
Alecia Nugent
I Cried All The Way To Kentucky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9k.jpglink
I Cried All The Way To Kentucky
Last played on
God Knows What
Alecia Nugent
God Knows What
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9k.jpglink
God Knows What
Last played on
Where His Wheels Left The Road
Alecia Nugent
Where His Wheels Left The Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9k.jpglink
Cryin' All the Way to the Bank
Alecia Nugent
Cryin' All the Way to the Bank
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9k.jpglink
Cryin' All the Way to the Bank
Last played on
The Last Greyhound
Alecia Nugent
The Last Greyhound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9k.jpglink
The Last Greyhound
Last played on
Wrecking the Train
Alecia Nugent
Wrecking the Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9k.jpglink
Wrecking the Train
Last played on
Already Home
Alecia Nugent
Already Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9k.jpglink
Already Home
Last played on
Wishin' Hard
Alecia Nugent
Wishin' Hard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9k.jpglink
Wishin' Hard
Last played on
Alecia Nugent Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist