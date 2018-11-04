Billy Taylor Trio
Billy Taylor Trio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqys9.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f30e1f0-a93a-47de-99aa-31e8a320bb64
Billy Taylor Trio Tracks
Sort by
I wish I knew (how it would feel to be free)
Billy Taylor
I wish I knew (how it would feel to be free)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhfl.jpglink
I wish I knew (how it would feel to be free)
Last played on
I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free
Billy Taylor Trio
I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqys9.jpglink
I Wish I Knew How
Billy Taylor Trio
I Wish I Knew How
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqys9.jpglink
I Wish I Knew How
Last played on
I Wish I Knew How It Felt To Be Free
Billy Taylor Trio
I Wish I Knew How It Felt To Be Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqys9.jpglink
I Wish I Knew How It Felt To Be Free
Last played on
I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free
Billy Taylor
I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhfl.jpglink
I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free
Last played on
Tirors
Billy Taylor Trio
Tirors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqys9.jpglink
Tirors
Last played on
Sounds in the Night
Billy Taylor Trio
Sounds in the Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqys9.jpglink
Sounds in the Night
Last played on
Earl May
Billy Taylor Trio
Earl May
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqys9.jpglink
Earl May
Last played on
You Tempt Me
Billy Taylor Trio
You Tempt Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqys9.jpglink
You Tempt Me
Last played on
Billy Taylor Trio Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist