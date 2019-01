Herbert Buckingham Khaury (April 12, 1932 – November 30, 1996), known professionally as Tiny Tim, was an American singer and ukulele player, and a musical archivist. He is best remembered for his cover hits "Tiptoe Through the Tulips" and "Livin' in the Sunlight, Lovin' in the Moonlight", which he sang in a high falsetto voice.

