Serge JaroffBorn 1 April 1896. Died 5 October 1985
1896-04-01
Serge Alexis Jaroff (Russian: Серге́й Алексе́евич Жа́ров) (April 1 [O.S. March 20] 1896 – 5 October 1985) was the founder, conductor and composer of the Don Cossack Choir Serge Jaroff.
Susser die Glocken nie klingen
Karsten Gundermann
Susser die Glocken nie klingen
Susser die Glocken nie klingen
O Tannenbaum
Trad.
O Tannenbaum
O Tannenbaum
