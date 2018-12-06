Derrick MorganBorn 27 March 1940
Derrick Morgan
Derrick Morgan (born 27 March 1940) is a Jamaican musical artist popular in the 1960s and 1970s. He worked with Desmond Dekker, Bob Marley, and Jimmy Cliff in the rhythm and blues and ska genres, and he also performed rocksteady and skinhead reggae.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Derrick Morgan Tracks
Moon Hoop
Derrick Morgan
Moon Hoop
Moon Hoop
Forward March
Derrick Morgan
Forward March
Forward March
(Went To) The Hop
Derrick Morgan
(Went To) The Hop
(Went To) The Hop
Fat Man
Derrick Morgan
Fat Man
Fat Man
Leave Earth
Derrick Morgan
Leave Earth
Leave Earth
Terrible Headache
Derrick Morgan
Terrible Headache
Terrible Headache
No Dice
Derrick Morgan
No Dice
No Dice
River To The Bank
Derrick Morgan
River To The Bank
River To The Bank
Everybody Ska
Derrick Morgan
Everybody Ska
Everybody Ska
Black Superman (Muhammad Ali)
Derrick Morgan
Black Superman (Muhammad Ali)
Blazing Fire
Derrick Morgan
Blazing Fire
Blazing Fire
Conquering Ruler
Derrick Morgan
Conquering Ruler
Conquering Ruler
Tougher Than Tough
Derrick Morgan
Tougher Than Tough
Tougher Than Tough
What A Revenge
Derrick Morgan
What A Revenge
What A Revenge
The Hop
Derrick Morgan
The Hop
The Hop
The Conqueror
Derrick Morgan
The Conqueror
The Conqueror
Lover Boy
Derrick Morgan
Lover Boy
Lover Boy
Gimme Back
Derrick Morgan
Gimme Back
Gimme Back
Tougher Than Tough (Rudie In Court)
Derrick Morgan
Tougher Than Tough (Rudie In Court)
Wigger Wee Shuffle
Derrick Morgan
Wigger Wee Shuffle
Wigger Wee Shuffle
