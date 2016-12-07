Mugstar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f28b51c-d0a0-46e9-ad2c-ca2640be338e
Mugstar Biography (Wikipedia)
Mugstar are an English rock band, influenced by kraut/psych/space/noise rock such as Oneida, Sonic Youth, Neu! and Hawkwind. Since 2003 they have issued several full-length albums, a split release with Mudhoney and a live album performing on stage together with Damo Suzuki. Mugstar recorded one of the last-ever Peel Sessions with the late John Peel on 5 May 2004. Mugstar are currently signed to Rock Action Records in the United Kingdom and to Important Records in the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mugstar Tracks
Sort by
Flemish Weave
Mugstar
Flemish Weave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flemish Weave
Last played on
La Vallee
Mugstar
La Vallee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Vallee
Last played on
Time Machine
Mugstar
Time Machine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Machine
Last played on
Time Machine (Marc Riley session 16-2-2016) - FOR GID
Mugstar
Time Machine (Marc Riley session 16-2-2016) - FOR GID
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unearth
Mugstar
Unearth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unearth
Last played on
Goat Head
Mugstar
Goat Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goat Head
Last played on
I Remain In
White Hills
I Remain In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Remain In
Last played on
Axis Modulator
Mugstar
Axis Modulator
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Axis Modulator
Last played on
Black Fountain
Mugstar
Black Fountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Fountain
Last played on
Sunburnt Impedance Machine
Mugstar
Sunburnt Impedance Machine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunburnt Impedance Machine
Last played on
Mugstar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist