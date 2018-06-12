3070Born 1952
3070
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f27b3b4-8070-40a0-9267-2ae683c10dad
3070 Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Davis (born 1952) is an American composer and producer of techno music from Detroit.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, he and Juan Atkins met while students at Washtenaw Community College. Following this, they formed the group known as Cybotron in the early 1980s. Davis also released music of his own under the alias 3070. As Cybotron and 3070, Davis had a heavy hand in the foundation of Detroit's nascent techno music scene in the 1980s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
3070 Tracks
Sort by
Breaking (Z Lovecraft Vocal Dub)
3070
Breaking (Z Lovecraft Vocal Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breaking (Z Lovecraft Vocal Dub)
Last played on
Slangin (Neue Grafik Remix)
3070
Slangin (Neue Grafik Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slangin (Neue Grafik Remix)
Last played on
Nu Spring
3070
Nu Spring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nu Spring
Last played on
Playlists featuring 3070
Back to artist