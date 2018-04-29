Alexey PajitnovRussian video game designer. Born 14 March 1956
Alexey Pajitnov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-03-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f271c07-a37e-4abe-a887-45c89a7ce8ea
Alexey Pajitnov Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexey Leonidovich Pajitnov (born 14 March 1956) is a Russian video game designer and computer engineer who developed Tetris while working for the Dorodnitsyn Computing Centre of the Soviet Academy of Sciences, a Soviet government-founded R&D center.
He only started to get royalties from his creation in 1996 when he and Henk Rogers formed The Tetris Company.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexey Pajitnov Tracks
Sort by
Tetris Theme
Alexey Pajitnov
Tetris Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
Tetris Theme
Last played on
Back to artist