Peter KatinBorn 14 November 1930. Died 19 March 2015
Peter Katin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930-11-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f25dbea-bf8a-4d89-8d91-769ab02c3adf
Peter Katin Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Roy Katin ( KAY-tin) (14 November 1930 – 19 March 2015) was a British classical pianist and pedagogue.
Peter Katin Tracks
Eclogue Op. 10
Gerald Finzi
Eclogue Op. 10
Eclogue Op. 10
Piano Concerto No 2
Johannes Brahms
Piano Concerto No 2
Piano Concerto No 2
Eclogue for piano and string orchestra, Op.10
Gerald Finzi
Eclogue for piano and string orchestra, Op.10
Eclogue for piano and string orchestra, Op.10
Piano concerto No 3 Op 40
William Mathias
Piano concerto No 3 Op 40
Piano concerto No 3 Op 40
Ecologue for piano and string orchestra
Gerald Finzi
Ecologue for piano and string orchestra
Ecologue for piano and string orchestra
Sonata in F minor, Op 13 No 6 (3rd mvt)
Muzio Clementi
Sonata in F minor, Op 13 No 6 (3rd mvt)
Sonata in F minor, Op 13 No 6 (3rd mvt)
Kinderszenen Op. 15 Nos 6 - 9
Peter Katin
Kinderszenen Op. 15 Nos 6 - 9
Kinderszenen Op. 15 Nos 6 - 9
Lyric pieces - book 5 Op.54 for piano
Edvard Grieg
Lyric pieces - book 5 Op.54 for piano
Lyric pieces - book 5 Op.54 for piano
Piano Sonata No.6 in D major, K.284
Peter Katin
Piano Sonata No.6 in D major, K.284
Piano Sonata No.6 in D major, K.284
Piano Concerto No. 1 – First movt
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano Concerto No. 1 – First movt
Piano Concerto No. 1 – First movt
2 Rhapsodies Op.79 for piano: no.2 in G minor
Peter Katin
2 Rhapsodies Op.79 for piano: no.2 in G minor
2 Rhapsodies Op.79 for piano: no.2 in G minor
7 Fantasies Op.116 for piano
Johannes Brahms
7 Fantasies Op.116 for piano
7 Fantasies Op.116 for piano
Mazurkas Op. 24 Nos. 2 in G minor and 3 in C major
Frédéric Chopin
Mazurkas Op. 24 Nos. 2 in G minor and 3 in C major
Mazurkas Op. 24 Nos. 2 in G minor and 3 in C major
Sonata No.6 in F minor Op.13 No.6; 3rd movement Presto (feat. Peter Katin)
Muzio Clementi
Sonata No.6 in F minor Op.13 No.6; 3rd movement Presto (feat. Peter Katin)
Sonata No.6 in F minor Op.13 No.6; 3rd movement Presto (feat. Peter Katin)
Nocturne in B flat minor, Op.9 no.1 (feat. Peter Katin)
Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne in B flat minor, Op.9 no.1 (feat. Peter Katin)
Nocturne in B flat minor, Op.9 no.1 (feat. Peter Katin)
Preludes, Op. 32 No. 7
Sergei Rachmaninov
Preludes, Op. 32 No. 7
Preludes, Op. 32 No. 7
Piano Concerto In A Minor (1 St Movement) Grieg
Peter Katin
Piano Concerto In A Minor (1 St Movement) Grieg
Le Pastour (Shepherd)
Peter Katin
Le Pastour (Shepherd)
Le Pastour (Shepherd)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1974: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh4fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-02T22:54:36
2
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1970: Prom 32
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2g9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-20T22:54:36
20
Aug
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1968: Prom 09
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4zp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1968-07-27T22:54:36
27
Jul
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 44
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecg9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1967-09-09T22:54:36
9
Sep
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1966: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evg9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1966-08-23T22:54:36
23
Aug
1966
Proms 1966: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Peter Katin Links
