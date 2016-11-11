Courtney PineBorn 18 March 1964
Courtney Pine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwn9.jpg
1964-03-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f254220-3fcc-4606-9b01-9d67413922ae
Courtney Pine Biography (Wikipedia)
Courtney Pine, CBE (born 18 March 1964 in London) is a British jazz musician, who was the principal founder in the 1980s of the black British band the Jazz Warriors. Although known primarily for his saxophone playing, Pine is a multi-instrumentalist, also playing the flute, clarinet, bass clarinet and keyboards. On his 2011 album, Europa, he plays almost exclusively bass clarinet.
Courtney Pine Performances & Interviews
- Listen: Soulful groove from Courtney Pine and Omarhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wxspk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wxspk.jpg2017-03-15T10:38:00.000ZCourtney Pine and Omar perform Curtis Mayfield's tune Darker than the Blue live on In Tune. With Robert Mitchell on keys, Vidal Montgomery on bass, and Robert Fordjour on drums.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wxscp
Listen: Soulful groove from Courtney Pine and Omar
- Saxophone Masterclass: Courtney Pinehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yx7gf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yx7gf.jpg2016-06-20T09:52:00.000Z'The limits of jazz are the limits of your imagination.' Tips to unlock your creativity.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03yx7j2
Saxophone Masterclass: Courtney Pine
Courtney Pine Tracks
Modern Day Jazz
Courtney Pine
Modern Day Jazz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Modern Day Jazz
Last played on
Rivers Of Blood
Courtney Pine
Rivers Of Blood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Rivers Of Blood
Last played on
Kingstonian Swing
Courtney Pine
Kingstonian Swing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Kingstonian Swing
Last played on
Like Dreamers Do
Mica Paris
Like Dreamers Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvt.jpglink
Like Dreamers Do
Last played on
Summertime
Courtney Pine
Summertime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Summertime
Last played on
The In - Sense Song
Courtney Pine
The In - Sense Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
The In - Sense Song
Last played on
Butterfly (feat. Omar)
Courtney Pine
Butterfly (feat. Omar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Butterfly (feat. Omar)
Last played on
Get Busy
Courtney Pine
Get Busy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Get Busy
Last played on
I've Known Rivers (4Hero Remix)
Courtney Pine
I've Known Rivers (4Hero Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
I've Known Rivers (4Hero Remix)
The Morning After The Night
Courtney Pine
The Morning After The Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
The Morning After The Night
Rules
Courtney Pine
Rules
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Rules
A Change Is Sure To Come
Courtney Pine
A Change Is Sure To Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
A Change Is Sure To Come
You Know Who You Are
Courtney Pine
You Know Who You Are
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
You Know Who You Are
Oneness of Mind
Courtney Pine
Oneness of Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Oneness of Mind
Last played on
Rules
Courtney Pine
Rules
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Rules
Last played on
In Another Time
Courtney Pine
In Another Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
In Another Time
Last played on
La Reserche Du Sangreal - Radio 2 session 29/03/2011
Courtney Pine
La Reserche Du Sangreal - Radio 2 session 29/03/2011
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Butterfly (Live on Jamie Cullum) (feat. Omar)
Courtney Pine
Butterfly (Live on Jamie Cullum) (feat. Omar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Butterfly (Live on Jamie Cullum) (feat. Omar)
Last played on
Butterfly (Live In Session) (feat. Omar)
Courtney Pine
Butterfly (Live In Session) (feat. Omar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Butterfly (Live In Session) (feat. Omar)
In Another Time (Live In Session) (feat. Omar)
Courtney Pine
In Another Time (Live In Session) (feat. Omar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
In Another Time (Live In Session) (feat. Omar)
Darker Than Blue (Live In Sesson) (feat. Omar)
Courtney Pine
Darker Than Blue (Live In Sesson) (feat. Omar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Darker Than Blue (Live In Sesson) (feat. Omar)
Resistance
Courtney Pine
Resistance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Resistance
Last played on
Rules (feat. Omar Pine)
Courtney Pine
Rules (feat. Omar Pine)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Rules (feat. Omar Pine)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Rules (feat. Omar Lyefook)
Courtney Pine
Rules (feat. Omar Lyefook)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Rules (feat. Omar Lyefook)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Sacrifice
Courtney Pine
Sacrifice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Sacrifice
Last played on
One Last Cry
Zoe Rahman
One Last Cry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpczp.jpglink
One Last Cry
Last played on
Eastern Standard Time
Courtney Pine
Eastern Standard Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Eastern Standard Time
Last played on
Children Of The Ghetto
Courtney Pine
Children Of The Ghetto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
Children Of The Ghetto
Last played on
In Another Time
Courtney Pine
In Another Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwn9.jpglink
In Another Time
Ensemble
Last played on
Upcoming Events
5
Mar
2019
Courtney Pine
Boisdale of Canary Wharf, London, UK
6
Mar
2019
Courtney Pine
Boisdale of Canary Wharf, London, UK
7
Mar
2019
Courtney Pine
Boisdale of Canary Wharf, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1987
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3bp5v
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1987-06-19T23:09:46
19
Jun
1987
Glastonbury: 1987
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Courtney Pine News
