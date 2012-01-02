James Francis Gnecco III (born September 30, 1973) is an American musician. He is the vocalist for the rock band Ours as well as a solo artist with his July 20, 2010 release of The Heart. On November 7, 2011, a version of the album with new mixes and a full band was released entitled The Heart X Edition. Gnecco is known for his multi-octave vocal range and singing style, often described as 'dramatic and emotional'.