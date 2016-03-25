City ReignFormed 1 November 2008
City Reign
2008-11-01
City Reign Biography (Wikipedia)
City Reign are an indie rock band from Manchester, England. Originally from London, the band moved to Manchester to focus on a music career. The band created their own record label Car Boot Records in 2010.
City Reign Tracks
Into The Night
Into The Night
Disappear
Disappear
When You Got It All
Anchor
Anchor
Ahead Of Ideas
Ahead Of Ideas
Daybreak
Daybreak
The Line
The Line
Anywhere Anyway
Anywhere Anyway
Making Plans
Making Plans
City Reign Links
