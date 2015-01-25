Odetta, Arlo Guthrie and Company
Odetta, Arlo Guthrie and Company
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f1e23e1-24b1-40af-8b70-8d8b30360531
Tracks
Sort by
This Little Light of Mine (Live)
Odetta, Arlo Guthrie and Company
This Little Light of Mine (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Little Light of Mine (Live)
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist