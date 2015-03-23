Jean Baptiste SenailléBorn 23 November 1687. Died 15 October 1730
Jean Baptiste Senaillé
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1687-11-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f1c5430-0635-4c00-9db4-d6664183dba6
Jean Baptiste Senaillé Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Baptiste Senaillé (23 November 1687 in Paris – 15 October 1730 idem) was a French born Baroque composer and violin virtuoso. His father was a member of Les Vingt-quatre Violons du Roi. Senaillé studied under Jean-Baptiste Anet, Giovanni Antonio Piani and in Italy under Tomaso Antonio Vitali and imported Italian musical techniques and pieces into the French court. He wrote around 50 violin sonatas. He is most well known for a fast 2/4 movement from one of these sonatas, Allegro Spiritoso, which has had versions published transcribed for a wide variety of instruments, from violoncello to bassoon to euphonium.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean Baptiste Senaillé Tracks
Sort by
Allegro spiritoso
Jean Baptiste Senaillé
Allegro spiritoso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tk.jpglink
Allegro spiritoso
Last played on
Allegro spiritoso
Jean Baptiste Senaillé
Allegro spiritoso
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Allegro spiritoso
Last played on
Back to artist