Robert Damian Ellis (born 13 February 1962, in Bristol, England) is a producer, arranger, instrumentalist and composer. He is best known for his work with PJ Harvey, with whom he has been most closely associated as producer, arranger and musician since 1990. His own compositional work, which could be described as being something akin to contemporary “classical” music, has been released on two recordings Music for the home - Volume 1 (2000) and Music for the home - Volume 2 (2004) for The Leaf Label. He has also worked as producer/arranger and musician for such diverse artists as Marianne Faithfull, Robyn Hitchcock, ex-Ash guitarist Charlotte Hatherley, Madrugada, Laika, Swell, Placebo, Pooka, Kitty Wu, Michael Partington, Marlene Kuntz, ex-Tricky singer Martina Topley-Bird, Scott Walker, Ute Lemper, Lise Westzynthius, Nathalie Nordnes, Mick Harvey of the Bad Seeds and most recently Anna Calvi, Bat for Lashes, Deux Furieuses and Cold Specks.