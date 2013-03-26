Erica Buettner is an American indie folk singer songwriter based in New York City. Her deepest influences are to be found in the tradition of American folk musicians and singer songwriters such as Joan Baez, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen. Erica Buettner composes and sings in English and plays the guitar, banjo, flute and kantele. Her debut album, "True Love and Water", was produced by Pierre Faa and released in April 4, 2011 in digital format by Peppermoon Music / Believe and in a limited cassette edition by Cakes and Tapes. The CD edition will be released in September 2011[needs update] by Peppermoon Music. Erica has played in several countries such as the United States, France, Belgium, Portugal, the UK, the Netherlands and Italy. Her music has been acclaimed by La Blogothèque and Les Inrocks.