The Watts Prophets
Formed 1967
The Watts Prophets
1967
The Watts Prophets Biography
The Watts Prophets are a group of musicians and poets from Watts, California, United States. Like their contemporaries The Last Poets, the group combined elements of jazz music and spoken-word performance, making the trio one that is often seen as a forerunner of contemporary hip-hop music. Formed in 1967, the group comprised Richard Dedeaux, Father Amde Hamilton (born Anthony Hamilton), and Otis O'Solomon (also billed as Otis O'Solomon Smith) (O'Solomon removed the "Smith" from his name in the 1970s).
The Watts Prophets Tracks
Black In A White World
Black In A White World
What Is A Man?
What Is A Man?
Me Today, You Tomorrow
Me Today, You Tomorrow
