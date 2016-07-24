Dina JoffePianist. Born 18 December 1952
Dina Joffe
1952-12-18
Rondo in C (Op. 73) for 2 pianos
Frédéric Chopin
Suite for 2 pianos in G minor (Op.5) (Fantasie-Tableaux)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Introduction in C minor and Rondo in E flat major, (Op.16)
Frédéric Chopin
Variations in D on a Theme of Moore for 4 hands
Frédéric Chopin
