Jennifer Jean Warnes (born March 3, 1947) is an American singer, songwriter, arranger and record producer. Famous for her compositions, interpretations, and her extensive repertoire as a vocalist on movie soundtracks, she was also a close friend and collaborator of Canadian singer-songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen.
Jennifer Warnes Performances & Interviews
Jennifer Warnes Tracks
(I've Had) The Time Of My Life
Bill Medley
(I've Had) The Time Of My Life
(I've Had) The Time Of My Life
Up Where We Belong
Joe Cocker
Up Where We Belong
Up Where We Belong
Right Time Of The Night
Jennifer Warnes
Right Time Of The Night
Right Time Of The Night
