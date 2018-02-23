Richard RussellUK electronic producer/label owner. Born 18 March 1971
Richard Russell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0611n7y.jpg
1971-03-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f0dac98-904e-42db-827e-1fa37007366e
Richard Russell Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Russell (born March 18, 1971) is an English record producer and the owner of British record label XL Recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Russell Tracks
Sort by
She Said
Richard Russell
She Said
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611n8f.jpglink
She Said
Last played on
Mountains Of Gold
Richard Russell
Mountains Of Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611n8f.jpglink
Mountains Of Gold
Last played on
Everyday Robots (Richard's Robotic Reduction)
Damon Albarn
Everyday Robots (Richard's Robotic Reduction)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fltpt.jpglink
Everyday Robots (Richard's Robotic Reduction)
Last played on
Elvis Rhythm
Richard Russell
Elvis Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611n8f.jpglink
Elvis Rhythm
Narsty Rhythm
Richard Russell
Narsty Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611n8f.jpglink
Narsty Rhythm
2U Rhythm
Richard Russell
2U Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611n8f.jpglink
2U Rhythm
Mic Clapper Rhythm
Richard Russell
Mic Clapper Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611n8f.jpglink
Mic Clapper Rhythm
Blockbuster Rhythm
Richard Russell
Blockbuster Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611n8f.jpglink
Blockbuster Rhythm
Past BBC Events
BBC Introducing Masterclass: Masterclass 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8whzc
Abbey Road Studios
2012-01-19T23:14:54
19
Jan
2012
BBC Introducing Masterclass: Masterclass 2012
Abbey Road Studios
Back to artist