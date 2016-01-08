Sexwitch is a musical collaboration between the English rock band Toy and Natasha Khan (Bat for Lashes). Their first album, Sexwitch, released on 25 September 2015, consists of six cover versions of 1970s' psych and folk songs from Iran, Morocco, Thailand and the United States. According to Khan, she and the producer Dan Carey bought several "old weird psych records from different countries, strange folk mountain songs", and invited Toy to record cover versions of the songs. The band learned the songs and recorded them in a single take in one day. Khan and Toy previously collaborated in 2013 to cover "The Bride", a pre-revolution Iranian song.

On 24 August 2015, Sexwitch released a single, "Helelyos", online. Rolling Stone described it as a "hypnotic, Middle Eastern-infused groove". The Guardian said Sexwitch's tracks were "hypnotic, groove-based tracks that feature jagged post-punk guitars" and "shrieking crescendos".

Sexwitch played their festival debut at Green Man in 2015.