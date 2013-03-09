The Merry‐Go‐RoundFormed 1966. Disbanded 1969
The Merry‐Go‐Round
1966
The Merry‐Go‐Round Biography (Wikipedia)
The Merry-Go-Round was an American psychedelic rock, Los Angeles based band, best known for the singer-songwriter Emitt Rhodes and featuring Joel Larson on drums, Gary Kato on lead guitar, and Bill Rinehart on bass. The group would gain inspiration from bands like The Beatles, The Byrds, and The Left Banke for its vocal harmonies and instrumental acquisitions. They would utilize their contemporaries' styles to create their own sound.
The Merry‐Go‐Round Tracks
Live
The Merry‐Go‐Round
Live
Live
Last played on
A Clown's No Good
The Merry‐Go‐Round
A Clown's No Good
A Clown's No Good
Last played on
Time Will Show The Wiser
The Merry‐Go‐Round
Time Will Show The Wiser
Time Will Show The Wiser
Last played on
