The Merry-Go-Round was an American psychedelic rock, Los Angeles based band, best known for the singer-songwriter Emitt Rhodes and featuring Joel Larson on drums, Gary Kato on lead guitar, and Bill Rinehart on bass. The group would gain inspiration from bands like The Beatles, The Byrds, and The Left Banke for its vocal harmonies and instrumental acquisitions. They would utilize their contemporaries' styles to create their own sound.