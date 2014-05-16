Kyrie KristmansonBorn 1989
Kyrie Kristmanson
1989
Kyrie Kristmanson Biography (Wikipedia)
Kyrie Kristmanson (born 1989 or 1990) is a Canadian singer/songwriter, guitarist and trumpeter. Born in Ottawa, Ontario, she has lived in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and in France. Since appearing at the 2006 Winnipeg Folk Festival at the age of fifteen, Kristmanson has performed widely in Canada and Europe. Her performances have been broadcast nationally in Canada by CBC Radio 2, and in France by Radio France and by France Inter ("White Sessions").
She received a B.Hum. Honours degree in humanities and music from Carleton University in 2010.
