Benny AnderssonABBA. Born 16 December 1946
Benny Andersson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1946-12-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f031686-3f01-4f33-a4fc-fb3944532efa
Benny Andersson Biography (Wikipedia)
Göran Bror Benny Andersson (born 16 December 1946) is a Swedish musician, composer, member of the Swedish music group ABBA, and co-composer of the musicals Chess, Kristina från Duvemåla, and Mamma Mia!. For the 2008 film version of Mamma Mia! and its 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, he worked also as an executive producer. Since 2001, he has been active with his own band Benny Anderssons orkester.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Benny Andersson Performances & Interviews
Benny Andersson Tracks
Sort by
Happy New Year
Benny Andersson
Happy New Year
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldt.jpglink
Happy New Year
Last played on
Happy New Year
Benny Andersson
Happy New Year
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy New Year
Last played on
The Piper
Benny Andersson
The Piper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldt.jpglink
The Piper
Last played on
Andante, Andante
Benny Andersson
Andante, Andante
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldt.jpglink
Andante, Andante
Last played on
Chess
Benny Andersson
Chess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chess
Last played on
Someone Else's Story
Benny Andersson
Someone Else's Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someone Else's Story
Last played on
Super Trouper
Benny Andersson
Super Trouper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldt.jpglink
Super Trouper
Last played on
Thank You For The Music
Benny Andersson
Thank You For The Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thank You For The Music
Last played on
En Skrift I Snön
Benny Andersson
En Skrift I Snön
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
En Skrift I Snön
Last played on
The Day Before You Came
Benny Andersson
The Day Before You Came
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Day Before You Came
Last played on
Someone Else's Story
Benny Andersson
Someone Else's Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someone Else's Story
Last played on
My Love My Life
Benny Andersson
My Love My Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Love My Life
You And I
Benny Andersson
You And I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You And I
I Wonder (Departure)
Benny Andersson
I Wonder (Departure)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wonder (Departure)
Stockholm By Night
Benny Andersson
Stockholm By Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stockholm By Night
Last played on
Anthem (Radio 2 Piano Room, 27 September 2017)
Benny Andersson
Anthem (Radio 2 Piano Room, 27 September 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thank You For The Music (Radio 2 Piano Room, 27 September 2017)
Benny Andersson
Thank You For The Music (Radio 2 Piano Room, 27 September 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Money, Money, Money (Radio 2 Piano Room, 27 September 2017)
Benny Andersson
Money, Money, Money (Radio 2 Piano Room, 27 September 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Last Summer
ABBA
Our Last Summer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldt.jpglink
Our Last Summer
Last played on
One Night In Bangkok
Murray Head
One Night In Bangkok
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5bk6.jpglink
One Night In Bangkok
Last played on
Mamma Mia (2008) - Our Last Summer
Benny Andersson
Mamma Mia (2008) - Our Last Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mamma Mia (2008) - Our Last Summer
Orchestra
Last played on
Anthem
Alfie Boe and Michael Ball
Anthem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anthem
Performer
Last played on
Hals efter
Benny Andersson
Hals efter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hals efter
Last played on
Songs from the Second Floor (1970)
Benny Andersson
Songs from the Second Floor (1970)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songs from the Second Floor (1970)
Orchestra
Last played on
Nu Mar Jag Mycket Battre
Benny Andersson
Nu Mar Jag Mycket Battre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nu Mar Jag Mycket Battre
Orchestra
Last played on
Knowing Me, Knowing You
Benny Andersson
Knowing Me, Knowing You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knowing Me, Knowing You
Last played on
Hej, Gamle Man
Benny Andersson
Hej, Gamle Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mqhc.jpglink
Hej, Gamle Man
Last played on
Hey Gamle Man!
Benny Andersson
Hey Gamle Man!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Gamle Man!
Last played on
Nanting Ar Pa Vag
Benny Andersson
Nanting Ar Pa Vag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nanting Ar Pa Vag
Last played on
Gold Can Turn To Sand
Benny Andersson
Gold Can Turn To Sand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gold Can Turn To Sand
Last played on
I Know Him So Well
Larry Lamb, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, Tim Rice & Alison Steadman
I Know Him So Well
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know Him So Well
Performer
Last played on
Benny Andersson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist