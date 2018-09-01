Soul Brothers SixFormed 1965. Disbanded 1976
Soul Brothers Six
1965
Soul Brothers Six Biography (Wikipedia)
Soul Brothers Six were an American rhythm and blues band formed in Rochester, New York, during the mid-1960s. They are best remembered for their song "Some Kind of Wonderful", which was later a big hit for Grand Funk Railroad.
Soul Brothers Six Tracks
I'll Be Loving You
Some Kind Of Wonderful
Thank You For Loving Me
What Can You Do When You Ain't Got Nobody
Thank You Baby For Lovin Me'
You Better Check Yourself
Can't Live Without You
You Got To Come A Little Closer
What You Got Is Good For Me
