Desert Rose BandFormed 1985. Disbanded 1993
Desert Rose Band
1985
Desert Rose Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Desert Rose Band is a US country rock band from California founded by Chris Hillman (formerly of the Byrds and the Flying Burrito Brothers) along with Herb Pedersen and John Jorgenson in 1985. Rounding out the original lineup were Bill Bryson on bass guitar, Jay Dee Maness on pedal steel guitar, and Steve Duncan on drums. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the band charted several hit singles on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts until disbanding in February 1994.
Desert Rose Band Tracks
Ashes Of Love
One Step Forward
He's Back And I'm Blue
Summer Wind
Everybody's Hero
Time Between
1 Step Forward 2 Steps Back
What About Love>
Love Reunited
One Step Forward One Step Back
She Don't Love Nobody
