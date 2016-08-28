Simon TownshendBorn 10 October 1960
Simon Townshend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-10-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2efac2d7-e5ad-4e7b-87c9-ef678fbbaaab
Simon Townshend Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Townshend (born 10 October 1960) is a British guitarist, singer and songwriter. He is the younger brother of The Who's guitarist Pete Townshend, and is most associated with The Who and the various side projects of its original members. Simon Townshend has also performed with numerous other acts including Pearl Jam, Dave Grohl and Jeff Beck.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Simon Townshend Tracks
Sort by
Still Love
Simon Townshend
Still Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still Love
Last played on
She Asked Me
Simon Townshend
She Asked Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Asked Me
Last played on
Looking Out Looking In
Simon Townshend
Looking Out Looking In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Looking Out Looking In
Timebomb
Simon Townshend
Timebomb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Timebomb
Forever And A Day
Simon Townshend
Forever And A Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forever And A Day
Making Waves
Simon Townshend
Making Waves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Making Waves
Last played on
Miracle Cure
Simon Townshend
Miracle Cure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvc47.jpglink
Miracle Cure
Last played on
Simon Townshend Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist