Joseph Ruiz de SamaniegoDied 1670
Joseph Ruiz de Samaniego
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ef9abcf-d9cb-4e18-ad52-f67656799e9d
Joseph Ruiz de Samaniego Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Ruiz Samaniego (fl. 1563-1670) was maestro de capilla at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Pillar in Zaragoza. His surviving works include Latin psalms and villancicos.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joseph Ruiz de Samaniego Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist