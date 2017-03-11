Group Home is a hip hop duo, composed of members Lil' Dap (birth name James Heath) and Melachi the Nutcracker (birth name Jamal Felder). They came to prominence as members of the Gang Starr Foundation. Lil' Dap made his rhyming debut on Gang Starr's 1992 classic Daily Operation on the song "I'm the Man". Both members appeared on Gang Starr's critically acclaimed 1994 effort Hard to Earn, on the tracks "Speak Ya Clout" and "Words from the Nutcracker". In 1995, the group released its debut album, Livin' Proof. The album was very well received, mainly due to DJ Premier's advanced production work, described by Allmusic as "rhythmic masterpieces". A second album A Tear for the Ghetto was released in 1999, this time with only one track produced by DJ Premier.

Since then, little has been heard of the group. Lil' Dap released a solo single, "Brooklyn Zone", in 2001, and guested on several other releases. As of 2007, Lil' Dap is an independent artist. He released in 2008 a solo album called I.A.Dap. He was featured on Large Professor's 2008 album Main Source. Nas referred to Group Home on the track "Where are They Now?" from his album Hip Hop Is Dead.