Kees Wieringa Biography (Wikipedia)
Kees Wieringa is a Dutch pianist, composer and cultural entrepeneur. He came to prominence for his performances of the Dutch composers Jakob van Domselaer, Daniel Ruyneman and Simeon ten Holt.
Canto ostinato (excerpt)
Simeon ten Holt
