Marian Hill is an American songwriting duo from Philadelphia consisting of production artist Jeremy Lloyd and vocalist Samantha Gongol. Their name comes from two characters, Marian Paroo and Harold Hill, from the musical The Music Man.

The group released their debut EP, Play, in 2013, which featured improvisational jazz musician Steve Davit. Two years later, they announced the availability of another EP, Sway. The New York Times published a review of the duo after the release of Play, comparing them to other well-known electronic and R&B-influenced groups. They made their television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in September 2015. A track that appears on both EPs, "One Time", entered the top 40 on US alternative radio in December 2015. The duo released four singles throughout 2016, leading up to their debut album; Act One.

On January 14, 2017, Apple debuted their iPhone 7 + AirPods – Stroll commercial during the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks playoff game. The commercial featured Lil Buck gravity dancing to "Down".