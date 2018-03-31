Robert PicardoBorn 27 October 1953
Robert Picardo
Robert Picardo Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Picardo (born October 27, 1953) is an American actor. He is known for his portrayals of Dr. Dick Richards on ABC's China Beach; the Emergency Medical Hologram (EMH), also known as The Doctor, on Star Trek: Voyager; the Cowboy in Innerspace, Coach Cutlip on The Wonder Years (where he received an Emmy nomination); Ben Wheeler in Wagons East; and as Richard Woolsey in the Stargate television franchise. Picardo is also a member of the Board of Directors of The Planetary Society.
