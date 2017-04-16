Tytan is a British rock band which lasted about two years during the early 1980s, by ex Angel Witch bassist Kev Riddles, saw the classic album "Rough Justice" released after their split. They formed out of the new wave of British heavy metal movement and are best known for their strong melodies. The Band reformed in 2012 to play Keep it True in Germany and have been touring since. 2016 saw the band record a follow up album "Justice Served" with Chris Tsangarides for High Roller Records, released in May 2017.