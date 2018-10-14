The Dunvant Male ChoirCôr Meibion Dyfnant. Formed 1895
The Dunvant Male Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1895
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ef3e6a3-feb3-4360-9b52-bf13abb1a274
The Dunvant Male Choir Tracks
Sort by
Cwm Rhondda (Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah)
The Dunvant Male Choir
Cwm Rhondda (Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cwm Rhondda (Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah)
Last played on
Ar Hyd Y Nos
The Dunvant Male Choir
Ar Hyd Y Nos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ar Hyd Y Nos
Last played on
The Day Thou Gavest
The Dunvant Male Choir
The Day Thou Gavest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Day Thou Gavest
Last played on
Cwm Rhondda (Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer)
John Hughes
Cwm Rhondda (Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cwm Rhondda (Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer)
Last played on
The Dunvant Male Choir Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist