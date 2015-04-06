Gabriel & Dresden is a Grammy nominated American electronic music duo comprising Josh Gabriel and Dave Dresden, formed in San Francisco. They collaborated from 2001 to 2008, then again from 2011 to the present. During that time, they have created numerous hit songs and remixes, some of which are considered classics. They won the coveted Winter Music Conference IDMA award for "Best American DJ" twice, in 2007 and 2008, the latter time on the same day that the group split up. The pair reunited in early 2011 and proceeded on a reunion tour, which began at Ruby Skye in San Francisco on March 4, 2011. They produced two studio albums together, one self-titled album (2006) and The Only Road (2017) which was released after an 11-year hiatus period.