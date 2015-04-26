Robert McBrideBorn 20 February 1911. Died 1 July 2007
Robert McBride
1911-02-20
Robert McBride Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert McBride (February 20, 1911 – July 1, 2007) was an American composer and instrumentalist.
Robert McBride Tracks
Violin Concerto
Maurice Wilk
Violin Concerto
Violin Concerto
Orchestra
