Tanya StephensBorn 2 July 1973
Tanya Stephens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p039zz6b.jpg
1973-07-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2eef73b4-a222-4669-9f2c-7284b076e9c7
Tanya Stephens Biography (Wikipedia)
Tanya Stephens, (born 2 July 1973 in St. Mary, Jamaica, as Vivienne Tanya Stephenson) is an influential reggae artist who emerged in the late 1990s. Stephens is most known for her hits "Yuh Nuh Ready Fi Dis Yet" — the single was later featured on the Reggae Gold 1997 compilation album — and "It's a Pity", for which Tanya achieved international recognition. She and business partner Andrew Henton have together co-founded Tarantula Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tanya Stephens Tracks
Sort by
It's A Pity
Tanya Stephens
It's A Pity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
It's A Pity
Last played on
These Streets
Tanya Stephens
These Streets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
These Streets
Last played on
Tonight (Who Can Stop We)
Tanya Stephens
Tonight (Who Can Stop We)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
Tonight (Who Can Stop We)
Last played on
Touch The Road
Tanya Stephens
Touch The Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
Touch The Road
Last played on
Touch Di Road
Tanya Stephens
Touch Di Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
Touch Di Road
Last played on
Revolution (1Xtra in Jamaica, 2 February 2016)
Tanya Stephens
Revolution (1Xtra in Jamaica, 2 February 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
Revolution (1Xtra in Jamaica, 2 February 2016)
Last played on
Rigormortis
Tanya Stephens
Rigormortis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
Rigormortis
Last played on
You Nuh Ready (feat. Dis Yet)
Tanya Stephens
You Nuh Ready (feat. Dis Yet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
You Nuh Ready (feat. Dis Yet)
Featured Artist
Last played on
U No Ready
Tanya Stephens
U No Ready
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
U No Ready
Last played on
Goggle
Tanya Stephens
Goggle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
Goggle
Last played on
Revolution (Sista Session, Live From Jamaica, Anchor Studios, 2nd Feb 2016)
Tanya Stephens
Revolution (Sista Session, Live From Jamaica, Anchor Studios, 2nd Feb 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
Big Woman Ting
Tanya Stephens
Big Woman Ting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
Big Woman Ting
Last played on
Goggle (Remix)
Tanya Stephens
Goggle (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
Goggle (Remix)
Last played on
Can't Touch Me No More
Tanya Stephens
Can't Touch Me No More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
Can't Touch Me No More
Last played on
Broken People
Tanya Stephens
Broken People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
Broken People
Last played on
140lbs Of Love
Tanya Stephens
140lbs Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
140lbs Of Love
Last played on
Bible Or The Gun
Tanya Stephens
Bible Or The Gun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
Bible Or The Gun
Last played on
Touch Me No More
Tanya Stephens
Touch Me No More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
Touch Me No More
Last played on
Don't Goggle
Tanya Stephens
Don't Goggle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
Don't Goggle
Last played on
Too Real Fi You
Tanya Stephens
Too Real Fi You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz6b.jpglink
Too Real Fi You
Last played on
Tanya Stephens Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist