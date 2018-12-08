Tanya Stephens, (born 2 July 1973 in St. Mary, Jamaica, as Vivienne Tanya Stephenson) is an influential reggae artist who emerged in the late 1990s. Stephens is most known for her hits "Yuh Nuh Ready Fi Dis Yet" — the single was later featured on the Reggae Gold 1997 compilation album — and "It's a Pity", for which Tanya achieved international recognition. She and business partner Andrew Henton have together co-founded Tarantula Records.