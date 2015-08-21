Wilfrido Radamés Vargas Martínez (born April 24, 1949 in Altamira, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic) is a bandleader, trumpeter, vocalist, arranger, composer and producer who was instrumental in making the merengue style a worldwide phenomenon.

He was surrounded by musical influences; namely, his father Ramón, an accordionist and guitarist, and his mother Bienvenida, a flute player and guitarist. Vargas began his musical studies early, attending the Municipal Academy of Music beginning at age 10.

He has been a trumpeter and a vocalist, but has also arranged, composed, and led his band, and is also a producer.