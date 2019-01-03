Roni Size
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05k633n.jpg
1969-10-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2eeba1d4-f67d-45be-a22e-ab73e925aa43
Roni Size Biography (Wikipedia)
Roni Size (born Ryan Owen Granville Williams, 29 October 1969 in Bristol) is a British record producer and DJ, who came to prominence in 1997 as the founder and leader of Reprazent, a drum and bass collective. That year they won the Mercury Prize for their album New Forms.
He resurrected Reprazent in 2008 with the release of a deluxe edition of New Forms on Universal.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roni Size Performances & Interviews
- Roni Size celebrates the 20th anniversary of New Formshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k633n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k633n.jpg2017-11-29T10:36:00.000ZRené LaVice talks to Roni Size about his groundbreaking 1997 album New Forms, and how he is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a re-release and tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05pk6hx
Roni Size celebrates the 20th anniversary of New Forms
- Roni Size talks New Formshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k633n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k633n.jpg2017-11-28T03:00:00.000ZRene speaks to Roni Size for the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking album, New Forms.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05p3kvy
Roni Size talks New Forms
- Roni Size -Special Deliveryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ygwh9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ygwh9.jpg2014-05-03T11:27:00.000ZRoni Size drops in with a Special Delivery for Annie.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ygwhs
Roni Size -Special Delivery
Roni Size Tracks
Sort by
Dirty Beats
Roni Size
Dirty Beats
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
Dirty Beats
Last played on
Brown Paper Bag (Smalltown DJs Remix)
Roni Size
Brown Paper Bag (Smalltown DJs Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
Brown Paper Bag (Smalltown DJs Remix)
Last played on
Heroes
Roni Size
Heroes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
Heroes
Last played on
Brown Paper Bag
Roni Size
Brown Paper Bag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
Brown Paper Bag
Last played on
It's Jazzy
Roni Size
It's Jazzy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
It's Jazzy
Last played on
Trust Me (2017 VIP Remix)
Roni Size
Trust Me (2017 VIP Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
Trust Me (2017 VIP Remix)
Last played on
All Crew Must Big Up
Roni Size
All Crew Must Big Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
All Crew Must Big Up
Last played on
Double Dutch (feat. Roni Size)
Murdock
Double Dutch (feat. Roni Size)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
Double Dutch (feat. Roni Size)
Performer
Last played on
Square Off
Roni Size
Square Off
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
Square Off
Last played on
Watching Windows
Roni Size
Watching Windows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
Watching Windows
Last played on
Railing - Waterfront Norwich 1997
Roni Size
Railing - Waterfront Norwich 1997
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
Railing - Waterfront Norwich 1997
Morse Code - Waterfront Norwich 1997
Roni Size
Morse Code - Waterfront Norwich 1997
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
Morse Code - Waterfront Norwich 1997
Brown Paper Bag (Waterfront, Norwich 1997)
Roni Size
Brown Paper Bag (Waterfront, Norwich 1997)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
Brown Paper Bag (Waterfront, Norwich 1997)
It's A Jazz Thing
Roni Size
It's A Jazz Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
It's A Jazz Thing
Last played on
Morse Code
Roni Size
Morse Code
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
Morse Code
Last played on
Mad Cat
Roni Size
Mad Cat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
Mad Cat
Last played on
Windrush
Roni Size
Windrush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
Windrush
Last played on
Trust Me
Roni Size
Trust Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
Trust Me
Last played on
New Forms
Roni Size / Reprazent
New Forms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k634t.jpglink
New Forms
Last played on
It's A Jazz Thing
Roni Size
It's A Jazz Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
It's A Jazz Thing
Last played on
Electric
Roni Size
Electric
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
Electric
Last played on
Easy (Original Mix)
Rockwell
Easy (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k635l.jpglink
Easy (Original Mix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Roni Size
Upcoming Events
19
Jan
2019
Roni Size, Ghostface Killah, Akala, Calibre, Digital Mystikz, Mad Professor, DJ Marky, Ocean Wisdom, Loefah, DBridge, Kahn & Neek, Tom Central, Itoa, The Heatwave (UK), Stormfield, Bobafatt, Soundcrash DJs and Dolenz
Printworks London, London, UK
15
Feb
2019
Roni Size
Roadmender, Northampton, UK
Roni Size Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Goldie: A DnB history lesson
-
Goldie
-
Goldie: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
-
'Writing letters has been a healing process for me' - Goldie
-
'I played 'Mother' to my mum in her coffin' - Goldie
-
'I'm painting 12 Bowie portraits' - Goldie
-
Bowie and Goldie: The Making of 'Truth'
-
'Breakbeat culture did for electronic music what Banksy did for art' - Goldie
-
"I've got it all on VHS!" - Goldie remembers playing the Pyramid stage in 1994
-
"The vocal's not treated as a vocal, it's treated as an instrument" - Goldie explains the method behind his process
Back to artist