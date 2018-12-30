Maître GimsFrench rapper. Born 5 May 1986
Maître Gims
1986-05-05
Maître Gims Biography (Wikipedia)
Gandhi Djuna (, born 6 May 1986), better known by his stage name Maître Gims, is a Congolese-born French rapper and singer. He grew up in France and currently lives there. He is a former member of the hip hop group Sexion d'Assaut, and has developed a solo career with a major release, his solo album Subliminal.
Maître Gims Tracks
