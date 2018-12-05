Hamish HendersonBorn 11 November 1919. Died 8 March 2002
Hamish Henderson
1919-11-11
Hamish Henderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Hamish Scott Henderson (11 November 1919 – 9 March 2002; Scottish Gaelic: Seamas MacEanraig (Seamas Mòr)) was a Scottish poet, songwriter, communist, soldier and intellectual.
He was a catalyst for the folk revival in Scotland. He was also an accomplished folk song collector and discovered such notable performers as Jeannie Robertson, Flora MacNeil and Calum Johnston.
