Ultramarine
Ultramarine Biography (Wikipedia)
Ultramarine are an English electronic music duo, formed in 1989 by Ian Cooper and Paul Hammond.
Ultramarine Tracks
Ebb Tide
Hooter - BBC Session 01/02/1994
No Time - BBC Session 01/02/1994
Horizon
Pansy
Hymn
British Summertime
The Badger - BBC Session 01/02/1994
Honey
Kingdom (feat. Robert Wyatt)
Eye Contact (Kai "KZR" Alce's Dub)
Find My Way
Technique
Discovery
Happy Land
Saratoga
Kingdom
Hymn
