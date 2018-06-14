Wax Wings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ee39800-455d-48d8-822a-50fa38199257
Wax Wings Tracks
Sort by
Gravedance
Wax Wings
Gravedance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gravedance
Last played on
Gravedance (Absolute Remix)
Wax Wings
Gravedance (Absolute Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gravedance (Absolute Remix)
Last played on
Weak (Wax Wings Remix)
Maya Jane Coles
Weak (Wax Wings Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Weak (Wax Wings Remix)
Last played on
Back to artist