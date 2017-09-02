The NoisettesThe Texas group, not the UK group
The Noisettes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ed9352f-02f1-4b34-ab64-bfc077ed55bd
The Noisettes Tracks
Sort by
Don't Upset The Rhythm
The Noisettes
Don't Upset The Rhythm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Upset The Rhythm
Last played on
24 Hours
The Noisettes
24 Hours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
24 Hours
Performer
Last played on
Wild Young Hearts
Noisettes
Wild Young Hearts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp6v.jpglink
Wild Young Hearts
Last played on
That Girl (Live in Session)
The Noisettes
That Girl (Live in Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Girl (Live in Session)
Last played on
That Girl
The Noisettes
That Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv6dx.jpglink
That Girl
Last played on
When You Were Young <Live Lounge>
The Noisettes
When You Were Young <Live Lounge>
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You Were Young <Live Lounge>
Last played on
Back to artist