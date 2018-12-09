Norbert Leo ButzBorn 30 January 1967
Norbert Leo Butz
1967-01-30
Norbert Leo Butz Biography (Wikipedia)
Norbert Leo Butz (born January 30, 1967) is an American actor and singer, best known for his work in Broadway theatre. He is a two-time winner of the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, and is one of only nine actors ever to have won the award twice as lead actor.
Norbert Leo Butz Tracks
As Long As You're Mine
Idina Menzel
As Long As You're Mine
As Long As You're Mine
Dancing Through Life
Norbert Leo Butz
Dancing Through Life
Dancing Through Life
Dancing Through Life
Norbert Leo Butz
Dancing Through Life
Dancing Through Life
Christmas is My Favourite Time of Year
Norbert Leo Butz
Christmas is My Favourite Time of Year
Christmas is My Favourite Time of Year
What's Next
Bobby Steggert
What's Next
What's Next
Fight The Dragons
Norbert Leo Butz
Fight The Dragons
Fight The Dragons
Stuck Together (Strange But True)
Aaron Tveit
Stuck Together (Strange But True)
Stuck Together (Strange But True)
The Next Ten Minutes
Norbert Leo Butz
The Next Ten Minutes
The Next Ten Minutes
If I Didn't Believe In You
Norbert Leo Butz
If I Didn't Believe In You
If I Didn't Believe In You
Moving Too Fast
Norbert Leo Butz
Moving Too Fast
Moving Too Fast
Dancing Through Life
Norbert Leo Butz
Dancing Through Life
Dancing Through Life
