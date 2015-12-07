Window SeatsFormed 2007
Window Seats
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ed534d7-fddb-450b-8d1e-96dada4a34bb
Window Seats Biography (Wikipedia)
Window Seats are a three-piece alternative rock band from Belfast, Northern Ireland. They are the first unsigned Northern Ireland artists to be featured on MTV Rocks. The band has self-produced seven music videos, single single releases and an EP under its own record label, Get Out Records. The band was formed in 2007 and currently consists of members Jude McCaffrey (lead vocal, guitar), Elliot Russell (bass guitar) and Tony Furnell (drums, backing vocal).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Window Seats Tracks
Sort by
Stickle Bricks
Window Seats
Stickle Bricks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stickle Bricks
Last played on
Juliette's Letter
Window Seats
Juliette's Letter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Juliette's Letter
Last played on
Star
Window Seats
Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Star
Rat
Window Seats
Rat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rat
Local Superhero
Window Seats
Local Superhero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Local Superhero
Awake
Window Seats
Awake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Awake
Last played on
Miss Midnight
Window Seats
Miss Midnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miss Midnight
Last played on
We Are All Going to Die
Window Seats
We Are All Going to Die
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are All Going to Die
Last played on
No Show
Window Seats
No Show
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Show
Last played on
Window Seats Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist