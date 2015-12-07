Window Seats are a three-piece alternative rock band from Belfast, Northern Ireland. They are the first unsigned Northern Ireland artists to be featured on MTV Rocks. The band has self-produced seven music videos, single single releases and an EP under its own record label, Get Out Records. The band was formed in 2007 and currently consists of members Jude McCaffrey (lead vocal, guitar), Elliot Russell (bass guitar) and Tony Furnell (drums, backing vocal).