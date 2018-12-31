ScarletUK based female vocal duo Cheryl Parker & Jo Youle. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1997
Scarlet
1992
Scarlet Biography (Wikipedia)
Scarlet were a UK based pop duo from Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire, England. They consisted of Cheryl Parker (vocalist, guitarist) and Jo Youle (pianist, keyboardist, vocalist). The group originally had a third member, Joanna Fox (flutist, vocalist) but she left before the band had any major success.
Scarlet Tracks
Independent Love Song
Scarlet
Independent Love Song
Independent Love Song
I Really Like The Idea
Scarlet
I Really Like The Idea
I Really Like The Idea
