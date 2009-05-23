The Olympic SymphoniumFormed 2005
2005
The Olympic Symphonium is a Canadian indie folk trio from Fredericton, New Brunswick. The band consists of Nick Cobham (guitar), Kyle Cunjak (bass, guitar), and Graeme Walker (guitar, bass). All three musicians swap instruments and take turns singing and songwriting, and are often joined by Dennis Goodwin (lap steel, guitar, banjo) and Bob Deveau (drums).
Intentions Alone
Pieces
Cold & Blue
A Lot To Learn
blood from a stone
