Kippi BrannonCountry music singer. Born 1966
Kippi Brannon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ed38423-86d6-4f95-96ec-0e9746f5fbde
Kippi Brannon Biography (Wikipedia)
Kippi Brannon (born Kippi Rolynn Binkley, 1966) is an American country music singer. She made her debut on the country music scene as a teenager, releasing four singles on MCA Records in the early 1980s before leaving her career in favor of a college education. By 1992, she returned to the country music scene, eventually releasing her debut album I'd Be with You in 1997.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kippi Brannon Tracks
Sort by
Daddy's Little Girl
Kippi Brannon
Daddy's Little Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daddy's Little Girl
Last played on
Kippi Brannon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist