Dajaé
Dajaé Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen Gordon, better known by her stage name Dajae, is a female R&B and dance music singer born in Chicago, Illinois. She sang in various soul bands for over a decade prior to joining house-music producer Cajmere. The duo released several hit singles, including "Brighter Days", which peaked at number two for two weeks, on the American dance chart. "Time", "U Got Me Up" and "Is It All over My Face". The album Higher Power followed in 1994. In 1996, her hit "Day by Day" hit #1 on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart.
She also collaborated on club hits with Barbara Tucker, Ultra Naté, Moné, Full Intention and Junior Sanchez.
Brighter Days (Underground Goodies Mix) (feat. Dajaé)
Cajmere
Deep Dip (feat. Dajaé)
Detlef
The Tribute (feat. Dajaé)
Eats Everything
Brighter Days (Angelo Ferreri Remix)
Dajaé
Mary Mary (Bok Bok Reconstruction) (feat. Dajaé)
Grand High Priest
Sea La (feat. Dajaé)
Prok & Fitch
The Tribute - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018 (feat. Dajaé)
Eats Everything
Brighter Days (Angelo Ferreri Remix)
Dajaé
Brighter Days (Underground Goodie Mix) (feat. Dajaé)
Cajmere
Tribute (feat. Dajaé)
Eats Everything
Housepital (feat. Dajaé)
Riva Starr
Brighter Days
Cajmere
Lovely Dae (Amine Edge & DANCE R2 Re-Swang) (feat. Dajaé)
Blaze
